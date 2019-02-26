Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Global makes some of our readers’ favorite knives and it’s not hard to see why. They’re distinctive in their design, comfortable to use, and extraordinarily sharp. This Global 3-piece kitchen knife set may be the single greatest investment you can make for your kitchen.

The set includes a 5.5-inch vegetable knife, 4-inch paring knife and 8-inch chef’s knife. Right now, Massdrop has it for $130, it’s lowest price ever and $50 less than what’s currently on Amazon. This sale ends in a couple of days, so if you’re looking to pick these up, don’t wait.