Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want an exercise bike for your home, but you don’t have a ton of space, this foldable recumbent model from Sunny Health might be just what you’re looking for, and it costs less than just a few months of a gym membership.



The bike uses magnetic resistance for silent operation, and even includes arm resistance bands so you can get a full body workout. But perhaps most impressively at this price, it has a pulse rate monitor and digital screen that tracks your stats as you pedal.

Advertisement

Today’s price is an all-time low and $30-$50 less than usual, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.