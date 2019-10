The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Lodge Scrubbing Pad | $13 | Amazon

Here’s an impulse buy that combines two of the best and most under-utilized kitchen cleaning products in existence: a chainmail scrubber and a silicone sponge.



It’s made by Lodge (the company that probably made all the cast iron cookware you own), and it’s down to an all-time low $13 on Amazon right now, from the usual $20.