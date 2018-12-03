Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I’m not a scientist, but I know that Coke tastes better from a glass bottle. I also know that glass is where it’s at for food storage for a number of reasons, so it seems clear that the Lifefactory 4-Cup Glass Dish with Silicone Sleeve and Lid is a purchase that might improve your life in a not-insignificant way. Even better, it’s at an all-time price low of $13!



The soft cover not only protects against breakage (because glass shards are anything but a culinary delicacy), but it also snaps onto the lid to keep it secure during transportation. That should take your holiday stress down at least one notch — no more worries about the sweet potato casserole spilling in the trunk while you drive to Uncle Clark’s for Christmas Eve dinner.

