This $129 Keurig K-Elite Will Let You Enjoy Your Iced Coffee, Even When It's Cold Out

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker | $129 | Amazon



Are you a member of the Iced Coffee Yearround Crew? Welcome, we’re handing out gloves now that the weather is getting cold. If you’ve always wanted a Keurig but didn’t want to give up your beloved iced coffee, you’re in luck. The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker can make hot and iced coffee.

The Keurig is down to $129 in Brushed Slate and Brushed Gold. These two colors have been slowly creeping down in price over the last couple of weeks and are now $40 off. This Keurig has a 75-ounce reservoir, which allows you to make eight cups of coffee before you need to refill it. You can make iced coffee, hot coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Or it can give you just a plain cup of hot water if you need that for some reason.