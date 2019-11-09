It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This $129 Keurig K-Elite Will Let You Enjoy Your Iced Coffee, Even When It's Cold Out

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
201
Save
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker | $129 | Amazon

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker | $129 | Amazon

Are you a member of the Iced Coffee Yearround Crew? Welcome, we’re handing out gloves now that the weather is getting cold. If you’ve always wanted a Keurig but didn’t want to give up your beloved iced coffee, you’re in luck. The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker can make hot and iced coffee.

Advertisement

The Keurig is down to $129 in Brushed Slate and Brushed Gold. These two colors have been slowly creeping down in price over the last couple of weeks and are now $40 off. This Keurig has a 75-ounce reservoir, which allows you to make eight cups of coffee before you need to refill it. You can make iced coffee, hot coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Or it can give you just a plain cup of hot water if you need that for some reason.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Get the Brand New Instant Pot For $65, Just In Time For Thanksgiving
Restock Your Closet While Jachs's Chinos Are Only $39
These Sennheiser Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Down to $79, Their Lowest Price Ever

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts