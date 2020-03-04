This $120 Hue Starter Kit and $50 Dell Gift Card Promo Is Lit

Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit (3 A19 Bulbs, Hue Bridge and Hue Dimmer Switch) | $120 | Dell | Bonus $50 Dell Promo eGift Card Included

This Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit deal is amazing. In this starter kit, you’ll find three color bulbs, dimmer switch and a hub for $120. Better still, you’ll get $50 in Dell credit, which you can use for another bulb or mouse.

Advertisement

Full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so this is a great deal. For some perspective, a similar bundle is selling for $155 on Amazon right now without the gift card.



Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.