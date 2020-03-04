It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

This $120 Hue Starter Kit and $50 Dell Gift Card Promo Is Lit

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsdell dealsphilips deals
720
2
1
Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit (3 A19 Bulbs, Hue Bridge and Hue Dimmer Switch) | $120 | Dell | Bonus $50 Dell Promo eGift Card Included
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit (3 A19 Bulbs, Hue Bridge and Hue Dimmer Switch) | $120 | Dell | Bonus $50 Dell Promo eGift Card Included

This Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit deal is amazing. In this starter kit, you’ll find three color bulbs, dimmer switch and a hub for $120. Better still, you’ll get $50 in Dell credit, which you can use for another bulb or mouse.

Advertisement

Full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so this is a great deal. For some perspective, a similar bundle is selling for $155 on Amazon right now without the gift card.

Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This $10 Power Strip Includes 4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports Built In

Pick Up Anker's Popular Qi Charging Stand For the Best Price Ever

Tuesday's Best Deals: Sonos Refurbished Sale, TRX Suspension Kit, Xbox One S, and More

Do Yourself a Solid and Try Solid Cologne