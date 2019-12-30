This $12 Swiveling Surge Protector Keeps Your Plugs Out of the Way

CyberPower Swivel Surge Protector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

CyberPower Swivel Surge Protector | $12 | Amazon



We love this swiveling surge protector from CyberPower . First of all, it attaches straight to the wall, which means no mess on the floor (if you manage your cables correctly.) And it lets you plug in on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against it. (Yay, no bended cables.)

Better still, it has two USB ports . And right now, it’s just $12 . That’s a bargain, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.