It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

This $12 Swiveling Surge Protector Keeps Your Plugs Out of the Way

Tercius
Filed to:Kinja Deals
480
Save
CyberPower Swivel Surge Protector | $12 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

CyberPower Swivel Surge Protector | $12 | Amazon

We love this swiveling surge protector from CyberPower. First of all, it attaches straight to the wall, which means no mess on the floor (if you manage your cables correctly.) And it lets you plug in on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against it. (Yay, no bended cables.)

Advertisement

Better still, it has two USB ports. And right now, it’s just $12. That’s a bargain, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Save Big on Anker's Super Thin USB-C PD Battery Pack With an On-Page Coupon

Keep Your Pots and Pans Organized With This Calphalon Space-Saving 11-Piece Cookware Set

Work Out at Work (Like a Boss) with These Discounted Under Desk Ellipticals

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts