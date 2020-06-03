It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This $12 Mini Handheld Egg Massager Is Totally Just for Your Aches and Pains

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Life Ergonomic Handheld Massager | $12 | SideDeal
Life Ergonomic Handheld Massager | $12 | SideDeal

Given our coverage, we swear this mini handheld massager is totally innocent. It’s 80% off the original price and packs quite a punch for such a little stress reliever. Again this totally just a massager for just $12.

What’s cool about this little egg is that it heats up to mock what a hot stone massage would be like, and if spas are still closed where you live this is a nice alternative that won’t break the bank. It comes with a single-point massage lid to help target problem areas. And the interchangeable head plates allow for a multi-point massage for larger tense spots. Its small size means it’s easy to transport if you want to travel with it. Batteries are included. And again this is totally just a massager.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

