This 12" LED Ring Light Kit is 68% off, So Now is the Time for Stunning Selfies

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save 68% on this Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit today.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a sixty-three-inch adjustable tripod, two phone clips, a remote control, and a selfie shutter release remote. It also has a built-in USB port for charging your phone while you use the light. With three lighting modes, color temperature levels between 2700K-6500K, and 10 brightness levels, you can find just the right setting for your content.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly and change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

