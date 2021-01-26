It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This 12" LED Ring Kit is 33% off, So Now is the Time for Stunning Selfies

TaoTronics 12" LED Ring Kit | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
TaoTronics 12" LED Ring Kit | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $20 on this 12" LED ring kit right now by clipping the coupon.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a 16" to 61" extendable tripod stand, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote shutter, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari on 11/30/2020 and updated with new information on 01/26/2021. 

