Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Any time you have to rinse something before or after you chop it, reach for Joseph Joseph’s appropriately named Rinse & Chop Plus cutting board, which incorporates a folding design and a colander to let you easily perform both common kitchen actions, without dirtying an extra dish. It’s rarely discounted from its usual $15, but you can grab it for $12 right now.