This $110 Robot Vacuum is an Essential Addition to Your Family

Goovi Robot Vacuum | $110 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip on-site coupon
Cats and dogs are great, but they can’t quite do what robot vacuums like this $110 Goovi can (after clipping an Amazon coupon). It will undoubtedly be your best friend once you realize how much time and effort it’s saving you on cleanup day. You can give it a cute pet name, and it even goes to do its business (charge, not poop) without you having to train it.