This $11 Universal Travel Power Adapter Is Ready For All Your International Adventures

Ignacia Fulcher
International Travel Power Adapter | $11 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
International Travel Power Adapter | $11 | Amazon

Nothing is worse than getting to your Airbnb in Bali and realizing that you literally can’t charge your phone. Tensun’s Universal Power Adapter is ready to be the best friend to all your devices you brought on vacation, and for $11 down from $15 it’s basically a steal.

Built with four (yes, four) USB ports, you can easily toggle the kind outlet you need and get to charging that iPad, iPhone, Android, and laptop without breaking a sweat. Make sure to grab it before it’s gone!

Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

