This 11-Piece Set of Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans is Just $129

Cuisinart 11pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $129 | MorningSave
If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $129.
All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:
- 2-quart Saucepan w/ Cover
- 3-quart Saucepan w/ Straining Cover
- 3-quart Sauce Pan w/ Helping Handle and Cover
- 8-quart Stockpot w/ Cover
- 8-inch Non-Stick Skillet
- 10-inch Skillet
- Steamer Insert