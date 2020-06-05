It's all consuming.
This 11-Piece Set of Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans is Just $129

Quentyn Kennemer
If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $129.

All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

  • 2-quart Saucepan w/ Cover
  • 3-quart Saucepan w/ Straining Cover
  • 3-quart Sauce Pan w/ Helping Handle and Cover
  • 8-quart Stockpot w/ Cover
  • 8-inch Non-Stick Skillet
  • 10-inch Skillet
  • Steamer Insert

Grab yours today.

