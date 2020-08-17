This 11-Piece Cuisinart Cookware Comes in Red or Black for $79

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set (Red or Black) | $79 | MorningSave

Let’s get cooking with an 11-piece Cuisinart cookware set. Available in red or black ceramic coating, this aluminum collection includes the following, each with their respective lids:



Advertisement

1x 10-inch Skillet

1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 3 Quart Saute with Lid

1x 6 Quart Sauce Pot with Lid

MorningSave has it all for $79.