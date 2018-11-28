Graphic: Shep McAllister

Keychain multitools were put on this Earth to be given out as stocking stuffers, and you can grab a bunch of the 5-in-1 Kershaw Pubs for just $11 each. Each one can be used as a screwdriver, a pry bar, a key chain, a bottle opener and a small knife, and according to Kershaw, it’s “safe for use at a pub while hanging out with friends.” Let’s just hope you don’t have to use the knife in that scenario.

