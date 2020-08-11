This 10W Aukey Wireless Charging Hub Has 60W Power Delivery and HDMI, Only $25

AUKEY 5-in-1 Wireless Charging USB Hub D29468C2 Image : Aukey

AUKEY 5-in-1 Wireless Charging USB Hub | $25 | Amazon | Use code D29468C2

If I could melt every single tech thing in my life down to one convenient device, I would. Until technology catches up to my imagination, products like this 5-in-1 Aukey charger will have to do. It’s a wireless charging pad, but it also sports two USB ports and an HDMI connection, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery to charge smartphones, Switches, MacBooks, and iPads at the fastest speeds possible. This convenient little puck is normally $50, but input coupon code D29468C2 and you’re on the hook for just $25.