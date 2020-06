DEWALT 108-Piece Tool and Socket Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

DEWALT 108-Piece Tool and Socket Set | $70 | Amazon

Add 108 pieces of DEWALT tooling to your bag with this comprehensive socket set, which is down to $70 after a 50% discount from MSRP. The main star of the show is a 72-tooth ratchet designed to fit in hard-to-reach spaces. Everything you need will fit perfectly into the classic yellow carrying case it ships with.