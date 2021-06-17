This $100 NETGEAR Nighthawk Router is On Sale for $60

NETGEAR Nighth awk AC1750 Router Graphic : Joe Tilleli

If you haven’t upgrade your router in a while, now might be the time. I can personally vouch for this router as it’s the one I’ve been using as o f a few months ago. It has an app based management which has made it very easy to set up, run speed tests, etc. The router has 4 Ethernet ports and supports up to 25 devices. You can get it right now for only 60% of what I paid for it and I’m not bitter about that at all. Nope.