This $100 NETGEAR Nighthawk Router is On Sale for $60

Connect to the internet and uhh.. I mean, it's a router. You know what it does.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Router | $60 | Amazon

If you haven’t upgrade your router in a while, now might be the time. I can personally vouch for this router as it’s the one I’ve been using as of a few months ago. It has an app based management which has made it very easy to set up, run speed tests, etc. The router has 4 Ethernet ports and supports up to 25 devices. You can get it right now for only 60% of what I paid for it and I’m not bitter about that at all. Nope.

