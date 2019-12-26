It's all consuming.
This $100 Evoo Laptop Comes With a Year of Office 365, Making It Basically Free

Eric Ravenscraft
EVOO 11.6" Ultra Thin Laptop w/ One Year Office 365 Personal | $100 | Walmart
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
EVOO 11.6" Ultra Thin Laptop w/ One Year Office 365 Personal | $100 | Walmart

If you’re in the market for a year of Office 365 and could use a spare laptop, this EVOO deal might be for you. Normally $229, the laptop is down to $100, and also comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft’s Office subscription. The latter of which, coincidentally, also costs $100 a year. If you were already planning to subscribe, that essentially makes this laptop a free bonus.

