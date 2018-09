Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

At 18W, this Aukey power brick isn’t the most powerful USB-C Power Delivery charger we’ve seen—a 12" MacBook’s charger puts out 29W, for example—but it is certainly the smallest, and one of the cheapest to boot. Just use promo code AUKEYB48 at checkout to save.