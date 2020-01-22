It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

This $10 USB-C Charger Is a No-Brainer Upgrade From Apple's Standard Adapter

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
755
2
1
AUKEY 18W PD Fast Charger with Foldable Plug | $10 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the code ZJCHJNUA
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 18W PD Fast Charger with Foldable Plug | $10 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the code ZJCHJNUA

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Put it away. Instead, invest in this fantastic AUKEY 18W PD charger with foldable plug with USB-C. This bad boy can maximize your charge time by outputting 18W (just as long as your devices support it.) This’ll work with the latest iPhones, Pixels, Nintendo Switches, and more.

Advertisement

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page and use the code ZJCHJNUA to get the best price.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Bulk Up and Save With Today's MuscleTech Gold Box

Stock Up On Office Supplies From This Gold Box Sale

These Discounted Birkenstock Socks Will Keep Your Feet Comfy (And Your Wallet Happy)

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts