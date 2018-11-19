Are you the kind of girl who likes to make an impression wherever you go? Then you need ThinkGeek’s Twinkling Stars Skirt, now just $10 instead of the regular $55. In its daily life, it’s just a neat skirt featuring a constellation print, but whenever the mood strikes you, you can switch on the 45 feet of LED lights inside for a head-turning effect. Like LED wearers Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Katy Perry before you, you’ll light up every room. Literally.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This $10 Skirt Lights Up Like a Christmas Tree
Are you the kind of girl who likes to make an impression wherever you go? Then you need ThinkGeek’s Twinkling Stars Skirt, now just $10 instead of the regular $55. In its daily life, it’s just a neat skirt featuring a constellation print, but whenever the mood strikes you, you can switch on the 45 feet of LED lights inside for a head-turning effect. Like LED wearers Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Katy Perry before you, you’ll light up every room. Literally.