This $10 Qi Pad Can Charge iPhones At the Fastest Possible Speed

Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Promo code IWSTQM9B

Most Qi charging pads can charge Android devices at 10W, and iPhones at 5W, but precious few can charge iPhones at the maximum possible 7.5W.



This Anker PowerWave pad is one of those select Apple-approved pads, and it’s marked down to an all-time low $10 right now with promo code IWSTQM9B. The only catch? It needs a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to operate, and doesn’t come with one. If you have a spare lying around, great! If not, Anker sells a basic brick for $13.