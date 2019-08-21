It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

This $10 Qi Pad Can Charge iPhones At the Fastest Possible Speed

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.3K
2
Save
Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Promo code IWSTQM9B
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Promo code IWSTQM9B

Most Qi charging pads can charge Android devices at 10W, and iPhones at 5W, but precious few can charge iPhones at the maximum possible 7.5W.

This Anker PowerWave pad is one of those select Apple-approved pads, and it’s marked down to an all-time low $10 right now with promo code IWSTQM9B. The only catch? It needs a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to operate, and doesn’t come with one. If you have a spare lying around, great! If not, Anker sells a basic brick for $13.

Share This Story

https://kinjadeals.theinventory.com/this-10-qi-pad-can-charge-iphones-at-the-fastest-possi-1837658887

Recommended Stories

Save 15% On Everything BioLite Makes For Labor Day
Save 20% On WESN's Premium, Titanium Quick-Release Keychain
Wednesday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Cast Iron Gold Box, Pyrex, Sphero R2-D2, Adidas, and More

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts