It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

This $10 Power Strip Includes 4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports Built In

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon dealsaukey deals
279
Save
Aukey Power Strip with 4 AC Outlets and 4 USB Charging Ports | $10 | Amazon | Use the promo code Z4SHGR4Q
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey Power Strip with 4 AC Outlets and 4 USB Charging Ports | $10 | Amazon | Use the promo code Z4SHGR4Q

If want to power a few more gadgets than your wall outlet will allow, this Aukey Power Strip is a no-brainer buy. With 4 outlets and 4 USB ports built in, you can power just about any accessory or give your spare cables a new job. This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to use the promo code Z4SHGR4Q to get the best price.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Clean up Those Inexplicable Floor Crumbs With This $20 Car Vac

The Nebula Mars II Pro Is an Incredible Portable Projector Hindered by Rinky-Dink Software

Every Location Is Your Gym With This Discounted TRX Suspension Bundle

What's the Best Air Fryer?