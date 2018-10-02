$10 is a pretty good price for any typical nose and ear hair trimmer. But this one from Panasonic incorporates a tiny vacuum cleaner to grab your hairs so they don’t go all over the bathroom. It would make a great, if somewhat passive aggressive stocking stuffer this holiday season.
This $10 Nose Hair Trimmer Has a Built-In Vacuum
