It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

This 10-Inch Digital Photo Frame Might Be the Perfect Last-Minute Father's Day Gift, Now 30% off

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1
Save
Nixplay Seed 10&quot; Digital WiFi Photo Frame | $119 | Amazon Gold Box
Nixplay Seed 10" Digital WiFi Photo Frame | $119 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Nixplay
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nixplay Seed 10" Digital WiFi Photo Frame | $119 | Amazon Gold Box

Scrambling for something cool to get dad for father’s day? For today’s Amazon Gold Box, save 30% ($119 total) on Nixplay’s 10-inch WiFi photo frame.

Advertisement

What’s cool is that a built-in sharing feature allows you to send new photos directly to the frame from anywhere you can muster an internet connection, a unique element that makes this a gift that truly keeps on giving.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: PlayStation Plus, Honeywell Fan, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Kits, 6V/12V Car Battery Charger, Mr. Robot Blu-Ray, and More

Get Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25

Thursday's Best Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2, Belmint Water Flosser, Tile Pro, ADATA 1TB External SSD, and More

Pre-Order the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Complete Your Miniature Home Theater