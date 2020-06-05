This 10-Inch Digital Photo Frame Might Be the Perfect Last-Minute Father's Day Gift, Now 30% off

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Nixplay Seed 10" Digital WiFi Photo Frame | $119 | Amazon Gold Box
Scrambling for something cool to get dad for father’s day? For today’s Amazon Gold Box, save 30% ($119 total) on Nixplay’s 10-inch WiFi photo frame.
Advertisement
What’s cool is that a built-in sharing feature allows you to send new photos directly to the frame from anywhere you can muster an internet connection, a unique element that makes this a gift that truly keeps on giving.