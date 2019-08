Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer | $10 | Amazon

Do you just throw shit in your trunk and hope for the best? Stop embracing the mess and clean up your crap. A Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer is only $10 on Amazon and it will actually help you get your trunk in order. It even has side handles, in case you need to lug anything from your trunk into your house and back.