This $10 Face Scrubber Lets You Clean Your Face Efficiently and Effectively

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Ultrasonic Rechargeable Face/Body Cleaner | $10 | Amazon | Use code 50TLC4OK
Wash your face. No, I’m serious. Haven’t you seen an episode of Queer Eye? A facial skin routine is important! This face scrubber has “four function modes” to clean your face and whatnot, but the main purpose is to scrub off dead skin before they muck up your pores and cause acne. Now, by using code 50TLC4OK at checkout, you can get this high-quality scrubber for just $10. Now you have no excuse... wash your face!

