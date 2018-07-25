It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.
Get it for $10 today with promo code GXQYBMVT, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.