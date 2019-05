Graphic: Shep McAllister

Long charging cables are terrible for traveling, and further, they’re almost always unnecessary. If you can get by with a tangle-proof 1' cable in your bag, you absolutely should. Not only will they reach your nightstand just fine from most hotel power outlets, but they’re also easier to stuff in your pocket to use with a portable battery pack. This PowerLine model from Anker is on sale for $7 today with promo code ANKERL1W.