Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

For one day only, ThinkGeek is taking 75% off the already reduced prices of clearance items plus an extra 25% off your entire cart. Whether you’re a Trekkie, trainer, loyal to House Lannister, a gamer, or a cosplayer, there’s something in here for you. And even if you’re none of those things, there’s actually some handy stuff in here for vanilla folk, like a Kershaw Chive knife, mugs and scarves.

Be sure to act quickly, there’s a limited quantity and the best stuff will probably disappear faster than enthusiasm for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you make it to checkout.