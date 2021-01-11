They May Not Have Made the Playoffs, but You Can Still Rep the Losing Team on a Pair of Nike Pegasus 37s for $65

Up to 50% off Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 NFL Collection | Nike

With less than a month to go until Super Bowl Sunday, we’ve narrowed it down to 14 teams that could possibly wind up competing in Tampa, Florida on February 7. While I don’t know much about football as a sport, I do find it hilarious that every time a team gets eliminated from the playoffs, their merch is discounted significantly, almost as a consolation prize for the fans. This is 100% the case for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans, whose logo-blasted Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 running shoes can be found on the Nike website for a steep 50% off.

A number other teams’ sneakers are on sale, too, including the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Curiously, the Colts- and Bears-themed kicks are also marked down a bit, despite still being in the race. So I don’t know what that’s all about. Maybe Nike’s placing wagers? You can browse the whole selection here, though bear in mind a good chunk are sold out because of course they are, it’s football season. But these runners aren’t all about the looks or logos. While we haven’t reviewed the Pegasus 37, our resident shoe expert Tres Dean wrote about its predecessor, aptly named the Pegasus 36, in his summer running guide last June.

Nike’s Pegasus is one of the more esteemed and long-lasting lines in the modern landscape of running shoes and the Nike Pegasus 36 shows that isn’t changing any time soon. The 37th iteration of the shoe recently hit stores, though it hasn’t been out quite long enough for us to deliver a verdict on how well it holds up over time. Its predecessor is another story. It’s proved a highly effective and reliable shoe for beginner and longtime runners alike, just as good for a short 5K as it is a half-marathon.