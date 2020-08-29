ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

These Wireless Charging Earbuds Are Impulse Buy Price at SideDeal and Available Today Only

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
502
1
Save
B’PODS+ Wireless Charging Earbuds with Charging Case | $15 | SideDeal
B’PODS+ Wireless Charging Earbuds with Charging Case | $15 | SideDeal
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

B’PODS+ Wireless Charging Earbuds with Charging Case | $15 | SideDeal

Trying to get together some stocking stuffers early this year? Looking for some wireless earbuds and REALLY don’t want to pay a lot? Just got money burning a hole in your pocket? SideDeal has some wireless earbuds on sale for just $15, and honestly, I don’t see you finding a better price. You better hurry, though—this price is only available today, or until they sell out. So just grab a pair now and worry about what you’re going to do with them later.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: LG 55" OLED TV, 960GB SSD, Project Cars 3, Entertainment Earth Enesco Figures, ModCloth BOGO Sale, Bug Zapper Rackets, Scott Pilgrim Paperback Set, and More

Dumbbells Are Sold Out and Overpriced. So Give Kettlebells a Chance

Get Even More Keys to Mash With Razer's Pro Gaming Keypads, On Sale At Amazon

Tuesday's Best Deals: Acer TravelMate Laptop, Aukey 3-in-1 Dash Cam, Telltale's The Walking Dead Collection, Electric Hot Pot, Face Wipes 8-Pack, and More