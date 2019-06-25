Photo: Amazon

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Headphones | $33 | Amazon | Promo code KINJASWM

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $33 (with promo code KINJASWM), it really might be time to cut the cord for good.