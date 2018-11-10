Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart has its own exclusive brand of Wi-Fi routers, and according to PC Mag, they’re actually really solid, especially for the price. Both the AC3000 and AC1900 models are on sale for $10 and $15 less than usual, respectively, and are priced far lower than similarly specced competition. These aren’t modern mesh routers, so they’re probably not ideal for large homes, but they should definitely get the job done in an apartment or smaller house.