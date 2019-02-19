Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

It took about two years, but we’ve reached the point where true wireless earbuds are an affordable commodity, rather than an expensive luxury. These SoundPEATS TrueFree earbuds have solid Amazon reviews, and include a battery charging case for extended playtime, just like the sets from the big name brands. Cut the cord for just $22 today with promo code TZ87AW4S. Just don’t expect them to become a status symbol meme like AirPods.

