Photo: Shep McAllister

These Tiny Arcade arcade games are no less cute than when they came out last year, but they are a fair bit cheaper at just $12 or $13 today. I got a few as a gift last year, and now they’re the coolest ornaments on my Christmas tree.



Each “cabinet” has the full, playable version of its respective arcade game, with real (tiny) buttons and joy sticks, and even authentic audio.