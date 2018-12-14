Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There’s really no reason to ever buy individual eyeshadows when eyeshadows palettes exist. My point is bolstered by Sephora’s current Weekly Wow! deal on Tarte Tartelette Eyeshadow Palettes in Flirt and Tease. Both are available for just $10 this week; that comes out to about $1.67 each for six shades. Not to mention, these palettes are good! Flirt is more warm-toned while Tease is on the pinker side, but they both feature a selection of neutral, highly pigmented mattes and metallics perfect for everyday wear.

Several other Tarte products are also on sale, including two contour palettes and their Tartiest Pro To Go Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette, so you can really get all decked out while you deck the halls this holiday season.