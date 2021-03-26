These Super Soft Classic Bath Towels Are Just $6 Right Now at Macy's

It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Macy’s sale is so good you need to start overhauling old ratty towels and spruce up your bathroom for spring. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $6 when you use promo code VIP at checkout.

They come in eight colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last. This deal runs until Sunday.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated new information on 3/26/2020.

