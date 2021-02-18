These Super Soft Classic Bath Towels Are Just $4 Right Now at Macy's

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels | $4 | Macy’s



Normally I’d buy new towels for friends and family who visit me up north. But alas, no new towels have been purchased in months. However, this Macy’s sale is so good overhauling old ratty towels might not be a bad option anyway. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $3. So you can have a set for only $7.

They come in eight colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last. This deal runs until Sunday.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated new information on 2/18/2020.