These Super Soft Classic Bath Towels Are Just $3 Right Now at Macy's

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels | $3 | Macy’s



Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to overhaul what I t o have for me. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3 and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

Advertisement

They come in 8 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25.