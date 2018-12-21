Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know what makes a great “just because” present for your bestie/sister/other rad makeup-wearing person in your life? One of these cute Maybelline Fundles. (Most say they could still arrive in time for Christmas, but they’re also excellent gift closet stash items.)



There’s the $6 Maybelline Limited Edition Makeup Artist Fundle, which comes with a lip palette, liquid eyeliner, and a coloring book with crayons; the $7 Maybelline Limited Edition Instant Glow-Up Fundle, which has gold highlighter, liquid lipstick, and awesome rimless shades in a cute case; and the $9 Maybelline Limited Edition Balm-y Day Fundle, which includes lip balm, mascara, primer, and a beach towel. TBH, I might snag one of each.

