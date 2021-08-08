Side Piece Bundle | $30 | Sunday Scaries | Use code CBDDAY

Rando Bundle | $42 | Sunday Scaries | Use code CBDDAY

Advertisement

The planet is heating up, there is a new variant of the novel coronavirus, there are beaches that make you old now… so many things to be worried about. Luckily, Sunday Scaries has several bundles of CBD products to help deal with the stress of the world around us.

The Side Piece bundle comes with twenty Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies and a bottle of CBD oil. Sometimes gummies just aren’t enough to get through the day which is exactly where the oil comes in. I myself really have taken to mixing some CBD oil into my tea in the afternoon if I’m having trouble relaxing.

The Rando Bundle includes the same two products in the Side Piece bundle, but also includes the Scary Sundays vegan CBD gummies. Using no gelatin or animal drops, these sour gummies will help curb your ordinary anxiety the same as the standard gummies, but also won’t give you additional anxiety about the impact your choices are having on animals.

All bundles are an EXTRA 30% off in celebration of CBD Day on 8/8, so ease your financial anxiety as well by making the smart money saving decision.

G/O Media may get a commission Soooo yummy Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies Perfect for daily stress & anxiety relief

Boosted with Vitamin C Delicious strawberry special release

Buy for $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code CBDDAY

G/O Media may get a commission big savings Sunday Scaries — Side Piece Bundle 1 Bottle of Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

CBD + Calm ($29 Value) 1 Bottle of Sunday Scaries Tincture

CBD + Sleep ($49 Value) Buy for $38 at Sunday Scaries

G/O Media may get a commission great deal Sunday Scaries — Rando Bundle 1 Bottle of Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

CBD + Calm ($29 Value) 1 Bottle Vegan CBD Gummies

CBD + Collectedeness ($29 Value) 1 Bottle of Sunday Scaries Tincture

CBD + Sleep ($49 Value) Buy for $52 at Sunday Scaries