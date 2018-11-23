Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Decorating your home is a never-ending process. It might take years to find the exact perfect seating for your dining area. But you still need somewhere to sit in the interim, and this $50 Mainstays Adjustable-Height Swivel Barstool 3-Pack is a great placeholder. They’re crazy cheap and perfectly adequate in appearance, your Mr. Right Now while you continue to search for Mr. Right. (Unless, of course, you decide that these are the ideal stools for your counter after all. People fall in love without meaning to every day.)