These Star Wars and Marvel Funko Boxes Have a Handful of Collectibles for $10 Each

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Funko Star Wars and Marvel Subscription Boxes | $10 Each | Amazon
Shore up your Funko collection with a huge sale at Amazon, where you can get Marvel and Star Wars themed subscription boxes for just $10 each. All boxes contain at least one or two Funko Pop statuettes, plus other collectibles like bottle openers, mugs, key chains, and t-shirts. One of them even has a Pez dispenser, because why the hell not? Here’s a quick list of everything on avail, and you can click through to see everything you’ll get with each:

There were quite a few more of these boxes up for grabs, including a sick Darth Vader set, but they went fast, so grab a few for yourself before everyone else clears the stockroom!

