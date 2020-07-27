These Star Wars and Marvel Funko Boxes Have a Handful of Collectibles for $10 Each

Funko Star Wars and Marvel Subscription Boxes | $10 Each | Amazon

Shore up your Funko collection with a huge sale at Amazon, where you can get Marvel and Star Wars themed subscription boxes for just $10 each. All boxes contain at least one or two Funko Pop statuettes , plus other collectibles like bottle openers, mugs, key chains, and t-s hirts. One of them even has a Pez dispenser, because why the hell not? Here’s a quick list of everything on avail, and you can click through to see everything you’ll get with each:

There were quite a few more of these boxes up for grabs, including a sick Darth Vader set, but they went fast, so grab a few for yourself before everyone else clears the stockroom!

Advertisement