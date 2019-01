Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seaweed snacks give you the experience of eating food with basically no calories, and Amazon’s Wickedly Prime korean kalbi seaweed is down to just $11 for 24 individual serving packs after you clip the 30% coupon. Each pack has only 25 calories, and even if you don’t snack on them, you can use them in cooking.