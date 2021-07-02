These Shoes Will Survive Even the Most Destructive Workplace Accidents for 20% Off

20% off Indestructible Shoes IND20 Image : Indestructible Shoes

20% off Indestructible Shoes | Promo Code IND20



Work boots are easy to come by, but what if you don’t like wearing boots? I know I don’t! Boots can be bulky, heavy, and worst of all, UGLY, which is where Indestructible Shoes’ unbreakable work shoes come in. Now an extra 20% off using the promo code IND20, these hardy sneakers come in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and styles—from the all-in-one Ryders to the Camo X line of the world’s first waterproof indestructible shoes.



Advertisement

The Ryders in particular are completely flexible, twistable, breathable, and weigh less than a pound despite incorporating sturdy European steel in the toe. They’re also puncture resistant, keeping safety hazards at bay. For example, the company cites stepping on exposed nails from a lumber on the floor. Under ordinary conditions, that level of damage would send you straight to the hospital, but Indestructible Shoes appear to be anything but ordinary. Hell, you don’t even have to tie them: no-tie shoelaces are included in the box.



Indestructible Shoes Ryders are available in sizes ranging from U.S. 4 to 14. While they’d normally set you back a whole $160, they’re already marked down to $84 as of this writing, and applying the IND20 coupon at checkout brings them down to a mere $67. If you need something light and compact to replace your old clunky work boots, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

