These Sennheiser Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Down to $79, Their Lowest Price Ever

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $79 | Amazon

Sennheiser’s wireless noise-canceling headphones were already a decent, low-cost alternative to some of the best noise-canceling headsets on the market, but with today’s price drop to $79, they’re hard to pass up. These cans have never dropped below $100 at all, so if you’ve been looking for some premium sound without the premium price, it might be time to take the plunge.