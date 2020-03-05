These Sennheiser ANC Headphones Are Down to Their Lowest Price Ever

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation | $80 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation | $80 | Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy are dropping the price on a pair of Sennheiser HD 4.50 ANC h eadphones to a low $80.

Advertisement

Think of these as Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative; it offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than a third of the price of the competition.

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality.

For $80, these are practically an impulse buy.